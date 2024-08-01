GPs to decide on ‘work to rule’ action

GPs in England will decide today whether to take industrial action over a lack of funding and a decline in care.

The British Medical Association will announce the results of its ballot later today (1 August), and if enough members agree to action, GPs could be set to work to rule.

This could mean limiting the number of patients they see each day to 25, which the BMA sees as a safe level (it is common for them to see more than 30). They could also refuse to carry out tests for hospitals or ignore guidelines on rationing treatments.

It will be up to individual practices how they decide to take action based on the BMA’s recommendations.

Earlier this week, chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that junior doctors would receive a 22.3% pay rise, putting an end to months of strikes.

The BMA also said the government had accepted a recommendation from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ remuneration of a 6% pay rise.

However, GPs remain in dispute with the government over levels of funding to practices, which determine staff salaries and practices’ ability to deliver appointments efficiently and manage patients.

GPs received only a 4.1% uplift in Reeves’ announcement this week, having been awarded 1.9% via core practice contracts in April.

Around two-thirds of GPs are thought to be members of the BMA, and 99% voted to reject a funding offer earlier this year, making it likely this ballot will garner support.

Commenting on the award earlier this week, Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, BMA GP committee chair for England, said GPs were “deeply disappointed”.

“An underfunded contract has consequences for running costs, wider staff salaries and the ability to hire additional unemployed GPs to deliver more appointments. Without adequate funding, this will mean that some surgeries will have to close.

“We’ve had positive conversations with the new Health Secretary, but the last government forced us to ballot for collective action.

“We very much look forward to Mr Streeting working with us to give our profession the resources it needs so we can start to rebuild general practice, and help the government fulfil their manifesto commitment to bring back the family doctor.”

