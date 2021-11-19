NHSLatest NewsPublic sectorSkills shortagesRecruitment & retention

Plans for more pharmacists in NHS put community pharmacies under pressure

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Edward Crawford / Shutterstock.com
Edward Crawford / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Efforts to recruit more pharmacists into the NHS are exacerbating staff shortages within community pharmacies, according to a trade body. The Company Chemists Association (CCA), which represents more than half of the community pharmacy sector, said the recruitment of pharmacists into NHS primary care networks has contributed to staff shortages at pharmacies, which has pushed up their staffing costs. Since 2019, 3,000 pharmacists have been recruited into NHS primary care networks, which the CCA says is around 10% of the community pharmacist workforce. The NHS plans to recruit a total of 6,000 pharmacists in England by 2024, equivalent to nearly three full years of new pharmacists, but the CCA said there are no concrete plans to encourage young people to qualify as pharmacists. “The government needs to acknowledge the acute workforce crisis that community pharmacy is facing and urgently take action for all parts of primary care,” said Malcolm Harrison, CCA CEO.

Staffing crisis

The ‘great resignation’: keeping your best people (webinar)

Pay rises and better in-work benefits needed to retain staff, report finds

CIPD: One in four expect hiring difficulties to increase

“The pressures facing the pharmacist workforce, and the creation of new positions in the NHS, when insufficient additional pharmacists are being trained, is a significant threat to healthcare in England. Fundamentally, without action patient access to medicines is likely to suffer.” The body said that the government should develop an efficient resourcing model that will allow community pharmacists to support the NHS where needed, describing its c
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Equal Pay Day: stop asking candidates for their...

The ‘great resignation’: keeping your best people (webinar)

Number of employees on payrolls grew after furlough...

More than 100,000 young people start Kickstart roles

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Police Now captures Graduate...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Department of Health and...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Suite win for Bright...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Saville Assessment snaps up...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Norfolk County Council on...

CIPD: One in four expect hiring difficulties to...