PoliceLatest NewsHealth and safetyPublic sectorDress codes

Police Scotland bans beards in frontline roles

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Police Scotland is to ban frontline police officers and staff from having beards
Image: Shutterstock
Police Scotland is to ban frontline police officers and staff from having beards
Image: Shutterstock

Police Scotland is to introduce a clean-shaven policy for all frontline officers and staff.

The police force said the beard ban, to be introduced on 29 May, is necessary so that officers and staff can wear FFP3 face masks.

According to the BBC, hundreds of police officers and frontline staff will have to shave off their beards and moustaches. Four are reportedly considering legal action.

There is an exception for those who cannot shave for religious, cultural, disability or medical reasons. In these circumstances, Police Scotland is seeking to introduce an alternative type of respiratory protection.

Assistant chief constable Alan Speirs said: “The safety of our officers and staff is a priority and the policy around the use of respiratory equipment is being implemented to protect those on the frontline.

Dress codes and facial hair

Dress codes and religious discrimination: what is reasonable?

Staff agency for top hotels discriminated against bearded Sikh man

Police service discriminated against man with moustache

“Significant learning from the Covid pandemic identified that the FFP3 mask – which is face-fitted and requires users to be clean shaven – offers the most appropriate and effective respiratory protection to officers and staff.

“While the risk from coronavirus has lowered, wider risks remain to those attending calls, such as fires, road accidents and chemical incidents which require PPE to be worn.

“The Respiratory Protective Equipment policy mandates that, where it can be reasonably foreseen that an officer or member of staff will use an FFP3 mask in the course of their duties, they should be clean-shaven.”

The Scottish Police Federation said it was supporting members who have lodged employment tribual claims against Police Scotland and has sought legal advice.

Police Scotland is the second biggest police force in the UK, behind the Metropolitan Police. It has around 17,000 officers and 6,000 staff.

In 2019, a police constable successfully brought a sex discrimination case against the Police Service of Northern Ireland after he was transferred out of a firearms unit for refusing to shave his moustache. PSNI introduced a policy whereby officers routinely expected to wear respiratory protective equipment needed to be clean-shaven.

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Police uplift targets: Government claims ‘do not stand...

Emergency worker mental ill health in spotlight ahead...

Casey review: Police Federation chief says ‘mindset shift’...

Casey review: Met Police ‘boys’ club culture is...

Met Police review will be damning, reports suggest

Police pay falls 17% in real terms

Officers struck by low morale and lack of...

Government suggests 3.5% public sector pay increase for...

All forces to check officers against police databases

Met Police admits errors as officer pleads guilty...