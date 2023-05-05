People with invisible disabilities left to fend for themselves at work, finds study

People with invisible disabilities are being left to source workplace support alone, new research has found.

A study by diversity and inclusion consultancy INvolve has found two in three employees with invisible disabilities receive no support from their employer. More than a third (38%) say this lack of support is down to budget cuts.

INvolve’s report marks the release of its Enable Role Model list which highlights individuals in business leading the way when it comes to driving inclusion for disability, neurodiversity and mental health in the workplace.

The research found that 37% of employees with invisible disabilities had not disclosed their disability at work through fears over discrimination and that half felt it was not worth dealing with the process of gaining support.

According to INvolve the top three support mechanisms favoured by employees with invisible disabilities are flexible working hours (48%) and training for managers and colleagues on non-visible disabilities (35-39%).

More than two thirds (67%) of employees with invisible disabilities believe it’s up to them to get the support and reasonable adjustments that they need at work.

The research found that many with invisible disabilities were facing daily struggles in their job roles. Almost a quarter (24%) said they were unable to cope with their workload, and 28% said their disability contributed to an inability to concentrate at work.

One in five (20%) said they felt lonely or isolated at work because of their disability, with 17% experiencing poor relationships with colleagues or managers. A quarter felt their invisible disability has resulted in a lack of enjoyment of their work.

An addition to training for leaders and colleagues employees with non-visible disabilities said they wanted more more assistive technology and tools, access to an employee assistance programme, financial support for medical treatment associated with their disability, signage in the workplace reminding people that not all disabilities are visible.

Businesses must do better to ensure that employees have reasonable adjustments in place” – Suki Sandhu, INvolve

Nearly a third said it would be a good idea for organisations to ask candidates about workplace adjustments at the onboarding stage.

The Enable Role Model list, sponsored by HSBC, showcases 20 individuals who are using their personal experiences of disability, neurodiversity or mental health to advance inclusion for others in the workplace. The role models selected represent the diverse range of work and initiatives being undertaken globally around these important areas of inclusion, said INvolve.

INvolve founder and CEO Suki Sandhu said each of the role models showed that “disability, mental health challenges or neurodiversity need not be a barrier to succeeding at work if the right support is in place”.

He added: “Our research has shed light on the stark reality for those with invisible disabilities in the UK. Businesses must do better to ensure that employees have reasonable adjustments in place and the right infrastructure to enable them to fulfil their job roles and progress within their careers.”

