Deloitte and PwC identify lockdown skills deficit among new recruits

by Adam McCulloch
Skills gaps among graduates from the pandemic era have been recognised by services giants Deloitte and PwC, leading to both companies providing extra coaching for their youngest UK staff.

With lockdowns having a damaging impact on education, the two companies have said they’ve noticed that recent recruits are likely to have weaker communication and teamworking skills than those who joined the firms prior to the pandemic.

Among the traits identified was a lack of confidence when it came to making presentations and speaking up in meetings, the firms told the Financial Times.

Jackie Henry, Deloitte’s UK managing partner for people and purpose, told the newspaper that there was a need for training to build these skills up among graduate recruits.

According to Ian Elliott, PwC’s UK chief people officer, it was “understandable that students who missed out on face-to-face activities during Covid may now be stronger in certain fields, such as working independently, and less confident in others”, such as collaborating, networking, presenting and talking at meetings, he said.

Many of the younger cohort “have only had minimal or virtual work experience, with less exposure to a corporate environment”. He added that Deloitte was seeing more “people who are struggling with stress in a way we haven’t seen before”.

PwC has responded to the issue by increasing coaching carried out by client-facing employees. A coaching initiative will also be launched at PwC that will emphasise the importance of face-to-face training and ensure junior staff “get more exposure to in-person activities with partners and directors”, Elliott said.

Deloitte has implemented a new induction programme, plus training on presenting online and in person, and building professional networks.

From July, new joiners would also attend a week-long training programme with sessions on mental resilience, overcoming adversity and the importance of mindset, Henry told the FT.

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

