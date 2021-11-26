Clinical governanceVaccinationsCoronavirusOH service deliveryWellbeing and health promotion

Pregnancy: health professionals can provide Covid vaccine reassurance

Pregnant women are being encouraged to talk to health professionals, including occupational health practitioners, about Covid-19 vaccinations, and should be assured they will be given the time they need to discuss any concerns they have. Data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), one of the successors to Public Health England, showed that women in England who were vaccinated against Covid-19 while pregnant had good birth outcomes. In the eight-month period between January and August 2021, 355,299 women gave birth, of whom 24,759 had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. There was a similar very low risk of stillbirth, prematurity and low birth rate in vaccinated and unvaccinated women, and the UKHSA reiterated that people who get the jab are far more protected against the risks that Covid-19 can bring than unvaccinated people. The data showed that:
  • the stillbirth rate for vaccinated women who gave birth was approximately 3.35 per 1,000, a similar rate for unvaccinated women (3.60 per 1,000)
  • the proportion of women giving birth to babies with low birthweight was 5.28% among vaccinated women and 5.36% among unvaccinated women
  • the proportion of premature births was 6.51% for vaccinated and 5.99% for unvaccinated women.
Dr Latifa Patel, interim representative body chair at the British Medical Association, hoped the data would reassure  pregnant women that the Covid-19 vaccine can protect them and their baby. “98% of pregnant women who go into hospital with Covid have not been vaccinated. This shows very clearly how important it is to be protected against the virus,” said Dr Patel. “Pregnant women must be able to have a conversation with a healthcare professional they trust about the risks of not having the vaccine. Women must be allowed to raise their concerns and talk personally about their own situation, and know that their healthcare professional will give them the time that they need.

