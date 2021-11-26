Pregnancy: health professionals can provide Covid vaccine reassurance

Data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), one of the successors to Public Health England, showed that women in England who were vaccinated against Covid-19 while pregnant had good birth outcomes. In the eight-month period between January and August 2021, 355,299 women gave birth, of whom 24,759 had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. There was a similar very low risk of stillbirth, prematurity and low birth rate in vaccinated and unvaccinated women, and the UKHSA reiterated that people who get the jab are far more protected against the risks that Covid-19 can bring than unvaccinated people. The data showed that:Pregnant women are being encouraged to talk to health professionals, including occupational health practitioners, about Covid-19 vaccinations, and should be assured they will be given the time they need to discuss any concerns they have.
- the stillbirth rate for vaccinated women who gave birth was approximately 3.35 per 1,000, a similar rate for unvaccinated women (3.60 per 1,000)
- the proportion of women giving birth to babies with low birthweight was 5.28% among vaccinated women and 5.36% among unvaccinated women
- the proportion of premature births was 6.51% for vaccinated and 5.99% for unvaccinated women.