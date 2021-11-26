Night Tube dispute over work-life balance hits services

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A dispute over night shifts has left thousands of commuters unable to reach their offices in London today (26 November) as Tube strikes hit the capital. A walk out organised by the RMT union shut the Piccadilly line, cutting off Heathrow from central London, and the Waterloo and City line. The central section of the Central line has also been closed, damaging Oxford Street trade. Other tube lines have been also been affected with less frequent services on the Victoria, Jubilee and Northern lines. A normal service was operating on the District and Circle lines, which were not subject to union action. Transport for London said that by mid-morning it was running about 60% of normal services on the Tube. The dispute is over the night shifts that drivers will be required to work to enable the restart of the Night Tube. This is due to resume overnight on Saturday night for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In May the decision was taken to merge the Night Tube workforce of about 200 drivers, all whom worked part-time, with the day Tube staff – meaning that all drivers could be required to work occasional Night Tube shifts.
