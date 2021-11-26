April 2022 statutory maternity, paternity and sick pay rates published

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The current weekly rate of statutory maternity pay is £151.97, or 90% of the employee's average weekly earnings if this figure is less than the statutory rate.

The rate of statutory maternity pay is expected to rise to £156.66 from April 2022. The increase normally occurs on the first Sunday in April, which in 2022 is 3 April. Also on 3 April 2022, the rates of statutory paternity pay and statutory shared parental pay are expected to go up from £151.97 to £156.66 (or 90% of the employee's average weekly earnings if this figure is less than the statutory rate). The rate of statutory adoption pay goes up from £151.97 to £156.66. This would mean that, from 3 April 2022, statutory adoption pay is payable at 90% of the employee's average weekly earnings for the first six weeks, with the remainder of the adoption pay period at the rate of £156.66, or 90% of average weekly earnings if this is less than £156.66.The weekly rate of statutory parental bereavement pay, which is available to employees on parental bereavement leave, is also topped up from £151.97 to £156.66. The rates normally increase each April in line with the consumer price index (CPI). Stephen Simpson, principal employment law editor at XpertHR, said: "It is always good news for employers to have these rates before the end of November. It gives HR plenty of time to prepare update