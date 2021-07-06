Equal payEquality & diversityFinancial servicesLatest NewsRace discrimination

‘Poor conduct around diversity should impact bankers’ careers’

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch
Today's launch of a discussion paper by City of London financial regulators hoping to increase the pace of change when it comes to diversity and inclusion is a signal that some of the UK's most powerful financial institutions are ready for significant change. It shows that they are convinced that better decisions, governance and services stem from a far better representation at senior levels of women, people from ethnic minorities and those from less economically secure backgrounds. [pullquote]Those who have been found to exhibit poor conduct relating to diversity and inclusion would be more systematically ruled out of promotion to senior and more influential roles within financial services” – Catriona Watt, Fox & Partners[/pullquote] Certain proposals made by the Financial Conduct Authority, Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Bank of England have attracted more attention than others. One idea that the watchdogs will note has attracted a lot of comment is that for senior leaders to be made directly accountable for diversity and inclusion in their firms, which would mean linking progress to their pay. Another that caught the idea of employment lawyers was the proposal to make adverse conduct by an individual in relation to diversity and inclusion part of an individual’s ‘fit and proper’ assessment in relation to carrying out their role in financial services. Catriona Watt, partner at employment law firm Fox & Partners, said: “There have been instances in the past where the FCA has found an individual not to be fit and proper on the basis of ‘non-financial misconduct’ and the new proposals may develop further guidance for firms on this. “This could mean that those who have been found to exhibit poor conduct relating to diversity and inclusion would be more systematically ruled out of promotion to senior and more influential roles within financial services and find it more difficult to secure new employment.

