Programme looking at ways to expand NHS occupational health support

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton
A programme has been launched to look at ways to expand the delivery of occupational health services within the NHS post pandemic, including developing ‘blueprints’ for future service delivery and new models for collaboration and co-working. The ‘Growing Occupational Health’ programme is being led by Dr Steve Boorman and Dr Shriti Pattani, along with the NHS Health and Work Network, the Faculty of Occupational Medicine, Society of Occupational Medicine, NHS Employers, NHS Health and Wellbeing Expert Advisory Board, the Social Partnership Forum and NHS England and NHS Improvement. As a briefing document outlining the scope of the programme explained: “We recognise that our OH people have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, and we believe that now is the time to increase support our NHS OH services to become more strategic, integrated, and proactive partners.” The aim of the programme, as the graphic below shows, is to help position OH within the NHS as “a trusted, strategic, and integrated organisational partner”, to grow services (including putting a greater emphasis on preventative care), to develop more multidisciplinary service delivery, to empower OH leadership, and to increase the OH workforce, capacity and capability. The plan is also for the programme to inform future ‘blueprints’ for potential service delivery models and, subsequently, “the development of a longer-term programme of work and investment plan”. To that end, a number of virtual ‘engagement events’ are being held during August to ga
Nic Paton

Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.

