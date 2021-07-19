Programme looking at ways to expand NHS occupational health support

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A programme has been launched to look at ways to expand the delivery of occupational health services within the NHS post pandemic, including developing ‘blueprints’ for future service delivery and new models for collaboration and co-working. The ‘Growing Occupational Health’ programme is being led by Dr Steve Boorman and Dr Shriti Pattani, along with the NHS Health and Work Network, the Faculty of Occupational Medicine, Society of Occupational Medicine, NHS Employers, NHS Health and Wellbeing Expert Advisory Board, the Social Partnership Forum and NHS England and NHS Improvement.
