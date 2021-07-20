Almost two-thirds think homeworking will increase HR workload

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Almost two-thirds of HR professionals believe the shift to greater homeworking will increase their workload, according to consultancy Howden Employee Benefits. The company found that almost nine in 10 (88%) of organisations plan to introduce at least some homeworking, with 39% expecting at least partial homeworking to be available to employees.
