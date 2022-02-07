IR35Local authoritiesTaxLatest NewsPublic sector

HMRC: Long-term impact of IR35 on contractor use ‘minimal’

by Jo Faragher
Gil C / Shutterstock.com
Gil C / Shutterstock.com

HM Revenue and Customs has published a report looking into the impact of off-payroll rules on the public sector. The IR35 rules came into force for public sector employers in 2017 as the government began its crackdown on organisations using “disguised employment” practices to pay lower levels of tax and national insurance. HMRC commissioned IFF Research and Frontier Economics to gather evidence on the long-term impact of the introduction of the rules, which put the onus on employers – rather than contractors – to demonstrate employment status for tax. The research found that 95% of central government bodies had engaged off-payroll contractors since 2020, with a mean ratio of 79 direct employees for every off-payroll contractor. The most common way to employ contractors was through personal service companies, which accounted for 57% of contractors engaged by sites and 56% engaged by central bodies. Almost half of public sector employers analysed for the study said there had been no change in the number of direct employees between March 2017 and March 2020, while 25% reported an increase in direct employees, and 26% a decrease. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of sites said there had been no change in
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

