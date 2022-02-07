Ideas to tackle transport career barriers sought

launched a 12-week consultation to help it understand the skills transport sector employers will require in future; how current qualification and training routes can be made more accessible; and how the sector might attract more young people and career changers. It also recognises that diversity and inclusion is lagging behind, and wants to understand the barriers preventing people from under-represented groups from entering the sector. It has launched taskforce, led by Institute of Civil Engineers president Rachel Skinner CBE, to consider how skills gaps can be plugged and diversity can be improved. Currently women make up only 20% of the transport sector workforce, but apprenticeship figures suggest a further decline in gender diversity. The number of females starting technical and engineering apprenticeships at road and rail organisations fell from 14.8% in 2016 to 12% in October 2020. Twenty-one per cent of apprenticeships are undertaken by individuals from ethnic minority groups. “I know how challenging, rewarding and fascinating working within the transport sector can be, particularly at the forefront of our net zero transition,” said Skinner, chair of the Transport Employment and Skills Taskforce. “It’s well-known that a more diverse and inclusive workforce increases creativity, collaboration and productivity, and I’m excited to use my experience to ensure people from underrepresented groups can build brilliant careers in transport.” Transport minister Andrew Stephenson said: “This taskforce will break down barriers to the leaders of the future who will deliver services that are essential to keep our country and economy moving.” The consultation report notes that transport organisations have had to respond and adapt throughout the pandemic to keep networks operational, often moving staff around into different roles and utilising new and different skiThe government is seeking views on the future skills needs of employers in the transport sector, and has launched a taskforce to help promote transport careers and reduce barriers to diversity, inclusion and social mobility. The Department for Transport has today (7 February)