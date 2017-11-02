Public Health England campaign aims to boost employee health in small businesses

Public Health England (PHE) has launched an initiative to support small businesses to improve work health.

It has linked up with workplace health provider Healthy Working Futures to set out advice for small and medium-sized enterprises, including outlining a series of questions on health and wellbeing (including smoking, fitness and sleep) that staff can answer anonymously.

The aim is to better enable small firms to assess the specific needs of their workforce and, from there, create tailored steps to improve staff health and wellbeing, based on evidence, said PHE.

At the same time, the Federation of Small Businesses has published advice on how to improve their workers’ health, including advice on physical and mental health.

On top of this, PHE has created a series of guidance notes for employers on health issues, such as musculoskeletal and mental health, as well as reducing the risk of suicide and crisis management, all working with Business in the Community.

Further advice is being developed on physical activity, diet and weight, drugs, alcohol, and tobacco.