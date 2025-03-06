Latest NewsReproductive healthMaternity and paternity

Tennis pros to receive paid maternity leave from WTA tour

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Victoria Azarenka gave birth to a son in 2016 returning to the tour the following year.
Tennis players on the Women’s Tennis Association tour are set to receive paid maternity leave in a landmark scheme supported by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the PIF.

As part of the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program, female competitors will receive paid maternity leave for up to 12 months. Athletes on the women’s circuit will also have access to grants for fertility treatments. The WTA said the plan would benefit more than 320 eligible players.

The initiative marks the first time in women’s sports history that comprehensive maternity benefits are available to independent, self-employed athletes.

The WTA announced a global partnership with the PIF last May, with the maternity scheme being the biggest announcement so far.

Maternity protections

MP urges ‘Ladies do babies’ rethink on Employment Rights Bill

Up to 74,000 women forced out of work due to pregnancy and maternity

Redundancy rights on maternity leave: April 2024 changes 

In a statement, the WTA said: “Since the inception of the PIF and WTA partnership in May 2024, maternity support has been identified as a key area for collaboration and a vital initiative by the WTA Players’ Council, which represents the interests of players.”

There are several mothers competing on the tour, including Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic. Former world number two Petra Kvitova also returned from a 17-month maternity break at the recent ATX Open.

WTA chief executive Portia Archer said: “For some time, we have been exploring how we can increase our support for players to help them become parents at a time of their choice. This initiative will provide the current and next generation of players the support and flexibility to explore family life, in whatever form they choose.”

For the players, Victoria Azarenka, who is a WTA Players’ Council representative said the initiative marked “the beginning of a meaningful shift in how we support women in tennis, making it easier for athletes to pursue both their careers and their aspirations of starting a family. Ensuring that programs like this exist has been a personal mission of mine, and I’m excited to see the lasting impact it will have for generations to come.”

The eligibility criteria for participation in the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program includes competing in a certain number of WTA tournaments in a period of time, and receiving a special ranking that makes it easier to return to competition after starting a family.

Since 2019, player’s rankings have been protected during pregnancy and postpartum, allowing women to return at the same level for up to three years after giving birth, or up to two years following another means of parenthood, such as guardianship. Fifty players have so far benefited.

The WTA already offers support to players who are pregnant or new parents through the physical assessments, mental health support and nutritional advice, as well as guidance on a staged return to play.

