Fertility at work: Employers can make all the difference

During National Fertility Awareness Week, Seema Duggal of Fertility Network UK explains the profound effect fertility issues can have on employees and what employers can do to help.

This National Fertility Awareness Week, 4-8 November 2024, national charity Fertility Network UK is celebrating 20 years of improving workplace wellbeing. It’s a phenomenal achievement and one we are immensely proud of: we are the pioneers in this field, with extensive experience working with employers and their staff to understand and better support employees facing fertility challenges, whatever they may be. Our research and expertise tell us employers can make a major difference.

In 2004, Fertility Network’s groundbreaking involvement with Unison in Scotland led to the introduction of a supportive fertility policy across all 32 local authorities in the country. That was the start of the charity’s pioneering programme and today our Fertility in the Workplace initiative is flourishing helping a wealth of different-sized forward-thinking organisations across the UK create fertility-friendly workplaces supporting staff short-term and long-term.

Distress at work

This Fertility Week, our theme is #FertilityinMind, recognising the mental health impact of infertility and its treatment, and our latest research highlights the importance of supportive employers – but shows there is still more to be done.

This major piece of research, co-produced with the British Infertility Counselling Association (BICA) and researchers at Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University and Queen’s University Belfast, looked at the prevalence of infertility-related trauma among fertility patients. We found that sadly, but not unexpectedly, infertility-related trauma is common, with 41% of respondents meeting the criteria for either post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or complex PTSD.

The research also revealed how levels of distress can be compounded by a lack of workplace understanding and support.

Respondents noted triggers such as pregnancy announcements in the workplace contributing to re-experiencing trauma and the difficulty of receiving news of negative outcomes while working.

Specific workplaces, such as schools, midwifery and antenatal care, were particularly traumatising because of prolonged and unavoidable contact with babies, children and their parents. Some individuals stated having been bullied because of taking time off work to attend treatment.

Participants said they faced difficulties at work because of the immense psychological and physical impact of treatment. Many felt they needed to carry on in work regardless of what they were going through, either due to commitments or not feeling they could share with colleagues what they were going through.

Knowledge and understanding

Comments from respondents noted that a lack of infertility knowledge, especially about what the IVF process involved, was very difficult and that employers failing to understand the time needed for treatment – caused a lot of unnecessary stress when undergoing IVF.

This latest research builds on a body of work from Fertility Network and others highlighting how an understanding employer is key. A recent survey from the UKG Workforce Institute found managers impact employees’ mental health (69%) more than doctors (51%) or therapists (41%) — and even the same as a spouse or partner (69%). Employers can make a major difference, and a supportive workplace is good for business as well as employees.

That’s why a core part of our Fertility in the Workplace initiative involves providing support in a variety of ways. These include education sessions, policy development and sharing stories of lived experience to help managers and staff understand the realities of treatment and the emotional, physical, financial and social toll infertility can wreak, as well as raising levels of awareness about reproductive health among all employees. Increasing knowledge is vital.

Positive action

Many managers feel overwhelmed by discussing these issues at work. But they should be reassured they don’t have to be a medical expert or to have all the answers. What’s important is listening and offering support.

We suggest managers:

create a plan with the employee to prioritise treatment

be available throughout the process to check in on how things are progressing

understand some people may want less involvement than others. But it’s important there’s at least an option for regular check-ins.

IVF is time-intensive and time-sensitive. Fertility Network’s previous research found the average person going through an IVF cycle will need between eight to 10 flexible working days for appointments, scans, egg collection and embryo transfer. Clinic appointments often overrun or have to be booked at the last minute, meaning workplace flexibility is essential.

Sadly, it’s not uncommon for staff to end up reducing their hours or quitting their job if they’re unable to balance work and fertility issues. Our research shows almost one in five employees left their job because of the impact of fertility treatment. But if employers can be flexible, that need not happen.

An accessible policy

Having an accessible workplace fertility policy is important in creating an open culture free from stigma. It helps make sure employees feel comfortable in the workplace so that you attract and retain the best talent. Our research found that 83% of respondents said fertility support or a fertility policy was very important when they considered a new job or employer.

With a policy in place, employees know immediately what help is available, such as time off for medical procedures, without having to disclose their infertility or treatment, if they don’t wish to. Your policy should support partners as well, and it’s worth remembering men account for around half of all fertility problems.

Fertility in the Workplace works with organisations to develop bespoke workplace policies. For small and medium organisations with fewer than 250 employees, FITW can provide fully funded support.

Once you have a policy in place, make sure people are aware of it. It can help to assign a Fertility Ambassador to open conversations internally and let people know what support is available.

In the 20 years since Fertility Network first began working with employers and staff to improve workplace wellbeing, we have seen so much positive change and it’s been fantastic to spearhead that. We’re now looking forward to the next 20 years, as increasing numbers of forward-thinking firms embrace empowering employees and eradicating stigma in their workforce.

