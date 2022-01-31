Fit for WorkConditionsCoronavirusLong CovidRespiratory

Research raises hopes of new treatments for long Covid

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Fatigue and breathlessness are common long Covid symptoms
Shutterstock
Fatigue and breathlessness are common long Covid symptoms
Shutterstock

Three potential breakthroughs in our understanding of long Covid have raised hopes for new treatments and approaches for sufferers of the debilitating post-Covid-19 condition, which can leave people unable to return to work for months at a time. First, a study testing a different form of MRI scanning, using the gas xenon rather than more conventional contrast dyes, has identified abnormalities in the lungs of long Covid patients that were otherwise unable to be picked up. This could help to explain why so many with the condition (or set of conditions) experience post-viral breathlessness and fatigue. The pilot ‘Explain’ study examined 36 patients but is aiming to recruit as many of 400 participants, and its findings may indicate that Covid-19 can cause microscopic damage to the lungs of patients that is unable to be detected via more routine tests. The results of the study have been published on the bioRxiv pre-print server (which means it has yet to be peer reviewed) with the Explain project arguing: “Early work from the team using hyperpolarised xenon MRI in patients following hospitalisation with COVID-19 pneumonia found that that their lungs may be damaged even when all other tests were normal. “A new pilot study from the project looks at the lungs of patients who were not hospitalised but are suffering from ‘long Covid’,” it added. The second potential advance is research from University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland that has concluded there is a distinct ‘antibody signature’ that may help to identify patients who are most at risk of developing long Covid.

Long Covid

One in 50 thought to have long Covid Occupational health must develop 'trustful' relationships to support long Covid return
