BT Group reveals ambitious diversity targets

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Communications giant BT Group has announced stretching targets for diversity and inclusion as part of a new business plan to “accelerate responsible, inclusive and sustainable growth”. The company aims to have a 50% gender split by 2030, 25% of employees from an ethnic minority groups and 17% with a disability. Currently, around 9% of BT Group’s workforce is from a non-white background, but chief executive Philip Jansen said it was important that the company reflected the society and customers it serves. The employee representation targets are part of a wider “manifesto” unveiled by the company this week. Other goals include achieving net zero carbon emissions from its own operations by 2030, and to help 25 million people improve their digital skills by the end of March 2026. Supporting skills growth in communities will help develop the “tech-savvy talent we need now and in the future”, the company believes.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.