Sharp fall in hepatitis C deaths in England

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.There has been a significant reduction in deaths from hepatitis C, the government has said. Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have shown a 35% reduction in deaths from the disease between 2015 and 2020, with the agency saying this means there has been “considerable progress” made in the government’s ambition to eliminate hepatitis C as a public health problem in England by 2030. The data has shown the estimated prevalence of chronic hepatitis C in England has continued to decline to around 81,000 in 2020, compared to 129,000 in 2015, a 37% fall in the general population, said the UKHSA. Provisional data also suggested there has been a 40% decline in people who inject drugs. Deaths due to advanced liver disease related to hepatitis C have also fallen, from 482 in 2015 to 314 in 2020, exceeding the World Health Organization target for a 10% drop by 2020, said the UKHSA.
