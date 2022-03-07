Sharp fall in hepatitis C deaths in England

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have shown a 35% reduction in deaths from the disease between 2015 and 2020, with the agency saying this means there has been “considerable progress” made in the government’s ambition to eliminate hepatitis C as a public health problem in England by 2030. The data has shown the estimated prevalence of chronic hepatitis C in England has continued to decline to around 81,000 in 2020, compared to 129,000 in 2015, a 37% fall in the general population, said the UKHSA. Provisional data also suggested there has been a 40% decline in people who inject drugs. Deaths due to advanced liver disease related to hepatitis C have also fallen, from 482 in 2015 to 314 in 2020, exceeding the World Health Organization target for a 10% drop by 2020, said the UKHSA.As most occupational health professionals will be well aware, hepatitis C virus (HCV) is a blood-borne virus that can cause life-threatening liver disease, including cancer. However, those infected often have no symptoms until many years later when their liver has been badly damaged. When symptoms do occur, they can often be non-specific, like tiredness or loss of appetite, and be dismissed or mistaken for other conditions. The virus is spread through blood-to-blood contact. While it is most common in the UK from sharing needles contaminated with the virus, it can also be caused by needlestick injuries at work – a risk particularly common in healthcare settings. The UKHSA modelling has indicated that, of the 81,000 people estimated to have this chronic infection in England, around: