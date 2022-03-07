Jewish worker dismissed following Passover absence wins £26k

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Mr Bialick, who was a litigation executive at Manchester-based personal injury law firm NNE Law, is of Orthodox Jewish faith and strictly observes Jewish holidays – on some of which no work is permitted. His relationship with his employer became strained when he did not turn up at the office on 24 March 2020. This was the day following the prime minister’s direction for everyone to stay at home unless they were carrying out essential work, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. Bialick was urged to come into the office as the firm deemed his work as “essential”. Despite expressing his fears for his safety, especially as the firm’s office was small and social distancing was not possible, he returned to the office on 25 and 26 March 2020 as he feared losing his job. The claimant started to feel ill when he returned from work on 26 March. He contacted the NHS and was instructed to stay at home. He informed his employer of this on 27 March and later that day sent a copy of his isolation note, which said he would isolate up to, and including, 1 April. A second isolation note was later issued, extending the period to 8 April. The prior February, Bialick had booked annual leave for Passover in April 2020. His request had been approved. Of these days off, 8 and 9 April were particularly important as those were the days of Passover on which his Jewish faith did not permit him to work. On 8 April he received a letter from his employer, dated 2 April, challenging his unauthorised absence on 24 March and noting that although he had been self-isolating, it could no longer authorise his annual leave from 7 April to 17 April “due to company policy” and the fact the pandemic had caused “staffing issues”. “We look forward to your return to work on 09/04/2020,” the letter concluded.