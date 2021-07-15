Sickness absence: thinking beyond Covid-19

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The impact of furlough, shielding, home working and sickness absence because of Covid-19 itself have, unsurprisingly, dominated the health and wellbeing agenda for the past 16 months. Yet, as we look now beyond the pandemic, James Grindlay argues OH will need to respond to massive unaddressed issues around absence, sickness and presenteeism that predate the pandemic and have not gone away. The impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on sickness absence – in other words, those taking time off from work due to illness – cannot be underestimated: 39% of companies have included the virus among their top three causes of short-term absence while a further 16% suggest that it has been the cause of a lengthier off period.
James Grindlay is a consultant at OH provider Healthscreen UK