Countdown to 19 July: five ways to support wellbeing as offices return

No one-size-fits-all approach

As 19 July approaches, next week’s date for the easing of lockdown restrictions, many employers and employees will be thinking about the office return.There will be mixed emotions. Some people will be keen to get back into the office and others will be anxious or reluctant to return. As we navigate out of this period, organisations must consider what their working practices will look like going forward and how to support employees with the transition. Now is the time to evaluate what is working when it comes to employee wellbeing and how it can be improved. Mental ill health already costs employers £2.4bn per year, and that’s without taking into account the impact of the pandemic on our mental health. The Covid-19 pandemic has created social, economic and health uncertainties and insecurities and exacerbated inequalities for many.There is not a one-size-fits-all approach. For some, the changes brought about by the pandemic have led to positive lifestyle changes, with less time commuting and more free time to spend with family or doing leisure activities. Yet for others, where their home is not safe or conducive to productivity, working from home has had a detrimental impact on their mental and physical wellbeing. Depending on whether all your staff are returning to the office full time or your company is offering hybrid or flexible working, there are a number of things you can put in place to ensure everyone feels safe and supported through this transition. At Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England, we’ve put together a checklist to help ensure mental health