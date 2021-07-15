Workplace return guidance offers ‘little to dispel confusion’

Return to workplaces
Avoid ‘class divide’ in flexible working, TUC warns
‘Gradual return to work’ expected over summer
How should HR handle staff who refuse to return to the office?
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The government has published guidance around the return to workplaces in England this summer, outlining ‘sensible precautions’ employers can take to manage Covid-19 risk and support their staff.
Avoid ‘class divide’ in flexible working, TUC warns
‘Gradual return to work’ expected over summer
How should HR handle staff who refuse to return to the office?
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.