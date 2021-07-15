CoronavirusHealth and safetyHybrid workingInformation & consultationLatest News

Workplace return guidance offers ‘little to dispel confusion’

by Ashleigh Webber
The government has published guidance around the return to workplaces in England this summer, outlining ‘sensible precautions’ employers can take to manage Covid-19 risk and support their staff. However, the guidance has been met with criticism from business groups and trade union bodies, with the Institute of Directors describing the government’s advice as “a series of mixed messages and patchwork requirements” that have “dampened” enthusiasm. “Return to work or continue to stay at home. Throw away your masks or continue to wear them. Today’s long-awaited guidance from government has done little to dispel that confusion,” said the IoD’s policy director Dr Roger Barker. The Working safely during Covid-19 guidance has been published by the Department for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. It offers advice for safe working in a range of settings including offices, bars, nightclubs, factories and retail – although the recommended measures are similar for each workplace. It says that organisations still have a legal duty to protect their staff and customers, recommending that they carry out a health and safety risk assessment that includes Covid-19 and take “reasonable steps” to mitigate any risks. It confirms that when step 4 of the lockdown roadmap is triggered on 19 July, organisations do not need to implement social distancing and people no longer need to work from home. It says a gradual return to workplaces i
