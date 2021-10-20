ResearchCancerClinical governanceHealth surveillanceOHW+

Six in 10 with possible cancer symptoms not referred within two weeks

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Six in 10 patients with ‘red flag’ cancer symptoms, including lumps and bleeding, are not being referred by GPs to specialists within the urgent two-week window. This is according to research from the University of Exeter and the  University College London (UCL) Institute of Epidemiology and Health, which also found that a significant number of patients who were not referred by their GP went on to develop cancer within a year of their consultation. “GPs play a crucial role helping to diagnose cancer and many other important illnesses. The NHS deals with more than two million urgent referrals for suspected cancer each year," said Professor Yoryos Lyratzopoulos from UCL. "Our research shows that fully implementing urgent referral guidelines for symptoms of possible cancer would result in an even greater number of such referrals. We need to both resource the implementation of these guidelines, and develop and deploy new tests and risk assessment tools to help select patients at higher risk.” Lead author Dr Bianca Wiering, of the University of Exeter, added: “We think this could be improved by stricter adherence to the [referral] guidelines and increased awareness of the groups of patients in whom symptoms are frequently missed, including younger patients. "It’s important to note that this issue does not just lie with GPs - we also need to ensure the services to provide the tests needed on referral are well resourced, which we know is currently not always the case.” The study, published in the
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Quarter delay seeing GP because of ’embarrassment’

Helping employers to reduce preventable disease post pandemic

Prepare for ‘tsunami’ of cancer cases, warns nursing...

Charity coalition urges protection for employees with reduced...

Pandemic fears cause melanoma diagnoses to fall by...

Liver cancer cases leap among men in Scotland

Lung cancer referrals drop by a third

Nearly half with possible cancer symptoms avoided GP

IOSH: Don’t ignore work cancer risks during pandemic

Three in 10 with health issues worry about...