Hybrid workingLatest NewsFlexible workingWork-life balanceWorkforce planning

Businesses should rethink ‘work-life balance’ finds Glassdoor

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

There is no clear consensus among UK employees on what constitutes a good work-life balance with any “one-size-fits-all” solution not meeting the complex needs of the workforce. Research by jobs board Glassdoor has found that confusion over the meaning of the term “work-life balance” has seen employees continue to struggle to keep home and work in harmony. In addition, analysis found that burnout has become a far more prevalent topic than previously – with mentions of the term more than doubling since April. During the Covid crisis, half of respondents said that work regularly intruded into their personal lives and 35% said that a healthy balance simply wasn’t possible in their current role. Two-thirds (66%) of workers said they intended to make changes to improve their current work-life balance and were looking for employers to offer a more nuanced solution to help them protect their personal life. It was no longer a simple case of clocking off early and not checking emails after 6pm, the study revealed, suggesting that workers did not follow a single definition of “work-life balance”, preferring to define the term for themselves whether it entailed working at home or flexible hours throughout the day. With eight in 10 employees stating that work-life balance would be a key consideration when looking for their next role, employers needed to consider initiatives to make a healthy balance achievable, stated the report. The find
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Lawyers at high risk of burnout as ‘work...

Dissatisfaction with leaders but no ‘great resignation’ finds...

Three-quarters of police admit to wellbeing difficulties

Almost two-thirds think homeworking will increase HR workload

Avoid ‘class divide’ in flexible working, TUC warns

‘Four-day week’ trials transform Icelandic employment

ITV to reduce London office space with hybrid...

Quality of jobs unaffected by pandemic

Five potential HR holiday dilemmas this summer

Trust and common sense are key to flexible...