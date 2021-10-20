Businesses should rethink ‘work-life balance’ finds Glassdoor

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Research by jobs board Glassdoor has found that confusion over the meaning of the term “work-life balance” has seen employees continue to struggle to keep home and work in harmony. In addition, analysis found that burnout has become a far more prevalent topic than previously – with mentions of the term more than doubling since April. During the Covid crisis, half of respondents said that work regularly intruded into their personal lives and 35% said that a healthy balance simply wasn’t possible in their current role. Two-thirds (66%) of workers said they intended to make changes to improve their current work-life balance and were looking for employers to offer a more nuanced solution to help them protect their personal life. It was no longer a simple case of clocking off early and not checking emails after 6pm, the study revealed, suggesting that workers did not follow a single definition of “work-life balance”, preferring to define the term for themselves whether it entailed working at home or flexible hours throughout the day.With eight in 10 employees stating that work-life balance would be a key consideration when looking for their next role, employers needed to consider initiatives to make a healthy balance achievable, stated the report. The find