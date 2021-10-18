CancerSickness absence managementOccupational HealthOHW+Wellbeing

Quarter delay seeing GP because of ’embarrassment’

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Embarrassment over bowel and bladder issues were a key reason for people putting off seeing their GP, the Essity poll found
Image: Shutterstock
Embarrassment over bowel and bladder issues were a key reason for people putting off seeing their GP, the Essity poll found
Image: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than a quarter of Britons (26%), or the equivalent of nearly 14 million people, have delayed visiting their doctor over something they consider to be embarrassing, a survey has suggested. The poll of 2,250 people by health company Essity also found more than a fifth (21%) who did delay were later diagnosed with a health condition. The average delay in accessing medical support was 27 days, yet one in 10 (12%) had delayed visiting a doctor by more than two years, it added. Embarrassment over bladder and bowel issues was one of the most common reasons for putting off seeing a doctor, with 42% of those polled admitting to having never visited their GP to discuss concerns related to these areas. This was despite the NHS estimating that between three and six million people in the UK are living with some form of incontinence-related issue. Worryingly, people were often self-diagnosing or Googling symptoms instead of getting expert medical advice, the survey concluded. Nearly half of those polled (45%) said they ‘often’ self-diagnosed whether symptoms were serious or not based on online advice (for example the NHS website or a site such as WedMD). Nearly half (49%) of those who had used an online platform had then opted not to speak with their GP after researching their symptoms online. Jane Mayes, clinical consultant at Essity, said: “Our research has found that the embarrassment we can often feel around our toilet habits is leading to potentially concerning symptoms going unnoticed, left or medical support not being accessed when it should be. “Equally, we’re seeing an increase in the number of people – particularly younger people – who are deciding whether or not to speak to their GP based on information they can find online,” she added.
Avatar

Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

How behavioural science can help create menopause-friendly workplaces

White paper: How digitalisation can support evolving occupational...

Loughborough Uni: ‘You have no idea how thrilled...

Why health and wellbeing must be at the...

Half of employers still failing to support menopause

Co-op: ‘Winning in the OH&W Awards has unlocked...

Warning of mental health ‘tipping point’ without more...

Employers should not shy away from supporting complex...

OH’s role in tackling the ‘male mental health...

Putting good mental health at the heart of...