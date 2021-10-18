Quarter delay seeing GP because of ’embarrassment’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than a quarter of Britons (26%), or the equivalent of nearly 14 million people, have delayed visiting their doctor over something they consider to be embarrassing, a survey has suggested. The poll of 2,250 people by health company Essity also found more than a fifth (21%) who did delay were later diagnosed with a health condition. The average delay in accessing medical support was 27 days, yet one in 10 (12%) had delayed visiting a doctor by more than two years, it added. Embarrassment over bladder and bowel issues was one of the most common reasons for putting off seeing a doctor, with 42% of those polled admitting to having never visited their GP to discuss concerns related to these areas. This was despite the NHS estimating that between three and six million people in the UK are living with some form of incontinence-related issue. Worryingly, people were often self-diagnosing or Googling symptoms instead of getting expert medical advice, the survey concluded.
Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.