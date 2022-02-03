Government plans to ‘level up’ health by tackling poor diet and smoking

Levelling up the United Kingdom white paper has outlined ambitions to narrow geographical gaps in “healthy life expectancy” – the years which an individual is able to live in good health – by 2030, and increase healthy life expectancy across the UK by 2035. Its says the government's overarching ambition is to “improve wellbeing in every area of the UK”, and claimed the Department of Health and Social Care will “shortly” publish a white paper that will explain how it might address the core drivers of disparities in health outcomes between local authorities, ethnic groups, and people of different socio-economic backgrounds. “Better health improves productivity and wellbeing. People living in the most deprived communities in England have up to 18 years less of their lives in good general health than the least deprived,” the levelling up white paper says. “This is driven by a variety of factors, including smoking rates, alcohol intake and poor diet. It is also heavily affected by differences in factors such as the quality of housing and access to healthier food. [pullquote]We need to hear more from the government on how [levelling up] will be achieved” – Angela Matthews, Business Disability Forum[/pullquote] “Other local factors, such as demographics, also matter – for example, in rural or coastal areas where populations are older. Access to and quality of health services are also important drivers of health outcomes and can vary by area.” It states that the Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the health inequalities that exist across the UK, with hospital admissions, mortality rates and long Covid diagnoses higher among those who live in more deprived areas. Access to healthcare has also become more challenging for people in less affluent areas. Waiting lists for treatment in England have increased by 55% in the most deprived 20% of areas, compared with 36% in the most affluent areas.Efforts to address poor diet and smoking and improve access to health screening are among the government’s main proposals to tackle health inequalities and boost wellbeing across the UK. The government’s