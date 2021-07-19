Some NHS staff exempted from self-isolation

many employers, the NHS has been hit by staff shortages as rising case numbers have led to high numbers of staff being “pinged” by the app and required to isolate for 10 days from first contact with someone who tested positive. The Department of Health and Social Care said the exemption would apply to staff who have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as well as those advised to self-isolate by the app. Qualifying criteria will be determined on a case-by-case basis, it added, and “must be authorised by the organisation’s local Director of Infection Prevention and Control” or relevant director of public health. Staff that receive the exemption must self-isolate when not at work and if they do develop Covid symptoms should immediately stay at home. They will also not be permitted to work with clinically extremely vulnerable patients. Health secretary Sajid Javid said: "As we learn to live with this virus, it's important that we ensure frontline staff can keep providing the best possible care and support to people up and down the country. "These new rules will fortify our collective defences against this awful virus, by allowing fulNHS staff in “exceptional circumstances” will be allowed to carry on working if they are exposed to someone that tests positive for Covid, the government has announced. From today (19 July), frontline staff in trusts where absences could lead to “a significant risk of harm” will be exempt from having to self-isolate if the NHS Covid-19 app advises them to.