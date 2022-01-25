Staff dealing with traumatic material need extra support working from home

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Research by a team of psychologists at the University of Birmingham found that police and law enforcement professionals working in intelligence and analytical roles with traumatic material – for example in cases of serious sexual assault or homicide – reported feeling anxious, sad, lonely and exhausted. The psychologists carried out interviews at an early stage of the pandemic to find out how workers in these sectors had been affected – both in terms of their work and their mental health – and what support they had received from employers. Almost all volunteers from police forces across the UK, 11 female and five male, reported some positive effects of the pandemics, such as valuing the efforts made by employers to provide a safe working environment, and the pandemic causing fewer crimes overall to be committed. But, working from home with fewer job resources made working with traumatic material more challenging and time-consuming. In addition, colleagues were less able to access informal conversations with colleagues, losing out on additional expertise as well as informal social support. Three-quarters of interviewees felt lonely and isolated when working from home, with one participant stating: “when you’re home, it is lonelier to work with this material”. A further three-quarters highlighted challenges with separating their work and home life when working remotely, which had led to overwork and feelings of sadness and exhaustion.“While many law-enforcement officers will have to leave home to carry out their duties, others in more analytical or research roles, may find themselves working remotely a