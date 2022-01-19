Avoid the employee wellbeing tick-box trap

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The ‘tick box trap’

Dr Chris Golby Dr Chris Golby is director at mental health platform Lumien.

The all-too-common ‘tick box’ approach to managing workplace mental health isn’t working. Helping to establish good employee mental health and wellbeing is about more than simply training a few managers or offering subscriptions to mindfulness apps. It starts with culture change – listening to your employees and embedding the right practices and procedures throughout your organisation to help them perform at their best. Poor workplace mental health is estimated to cost UK businesses a staggering £45bn each year, according to Deloitte: £7bn in absences, £27bn in presenteeism costs and £9bn in costs of team turnover. Data from my organisation, Lumien, shows how poor wellbeing in general is impacting employees 27% of the time. Companies are losing 17% productivity on average due to poor employee wellbeing, which equates to an annual cost of £5,318.45 per employee (based on the 2021 median UK salary of £31,285). And loss of productivity isn’t the only cost: the US-based National Institute of Mental Health found that half of millennials and 75% of Gen-Z have left jobs for mental health reasons.In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, most organisations are now taking additional measures to support employee health and wellbeing, most commonly focused around mental health and supporting remote workers. For many, this involves training managers in mental health first aid, offering employee assistance programmes or providing subscriptions to mindfulness apps.