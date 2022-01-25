Baroness McGregor-Smith becomes CIPD president

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

McGregor-Smith sits in the House of Lords and is chair of coaching provider Mind Gym and the Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education. She is also president of the British Chamber of Commerce. In 2017 she led the McGregor-Smith Review of race in the workplace, and during her time as CEO at facilities management firm Mitie she was the only Asian female chief executive among the FTSE 250. She has supported the CIPD's campaign for ethnicity pay gap reporting to become mandatory for all large employers – something that was also recommended in her 2017 report but is yet to be taken forward by the government. McGregor-Smith replaces Professor Sir Cary Cooper, who has been CIPD president for six years. The HR body said that Sir Cary made a "notable contribution" by promoting wellbeing to the forefront of the HR agenda.Baroness McGregor-Smith said: “I have long believed in the principles of responsible business, inclusion and equality, and greater transparency – all of which the CIPD seeks to promote in its purpose of championing better work and working lives. “I’m delighted to be joining the CIPD as its president and look forward to working on these vital issues, as well as helping progress and advocating for the people profession.” CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese said: “Ruby is an outstanding business leader who has campaigned and led on many of the issues that our central to our agenda, which includes encouraging responsible business practice and promoting the impor