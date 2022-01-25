Baroness McGregor-Smith becomes CIPD president

McGregor-Smith Review of race in the workplace, and during her time as CEO at facilities management firm Mitie she was the only Asian female chief executive among the FTSE 250. She has supported the CIPD's campaign for ethnicity pay gap reporting to become mandatory for all large employers – something that was also recommended in her 2017 report but is yet to be taken forward by the government. McGregor-Smith replaces Professor Sir Cary Cooper, who has been CIPD president for six years. The HR body said that Sir Cary made a "notable contribution" by promoting wellbeing to the forefront of the HR agenda.The CIPD has appointed diversity champion Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith as its new president. McGregor-Smith sits in the House of Lords and is chair of coaching provider Mind Gym and the Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education. She is also president of the British Chamber of Commerce. In 2017 she led the