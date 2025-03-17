BenefitsFit for WorkLatest NewsReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

‘Significant’ gap between what employers and employees expect from health benefits

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

There is a “significant” gap in perceptions and expectations around health and wellbeing benefits between employers and employees, a survey has suggested.

The 500 employees and 503 key decision-makers by employee benefits provider Unum UK found more than two-thirds (67%) of the employers believed their benefits package had had a positive impact on the overall wellbeing of employees.

Health benefits

Half more likely to choose an employer offering health benefits – poll

Younger employees increasingly demanding workplace health benefits

Yet, not even a third (just 31%) of employees felt the same way, agreeing that their benefits package allowed them to proactively look after their health and wellbeing.

An even lower percentage, just 27%, felt their benefits package had helped to prevent health issues from worsening or becoming chronic.

At the same time, three-quarters (75%) of the employers surveyed thought their workforce’s health and wellbeing was good, while just 66% of employees agreed.

Liz Walker, chief operating officer at Unum, said: “Our research shows a real disconnect between the health and wellbeing support employers provide, and how it is perceived by employees.

“It’s often the case that benefits are recognised and highly regarded by employers, but they struggle to communicate these effectively, leaving employees unaware or misunderstanding the true value they offer.

“This gap can create a ripple effect, impacting morale, engagement and turnover, then ultimately the overall success of a business. Clearly, employee benefits packages need to go beyond just good intentions,” Walker added.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

You may also like

One in four young people considering leaving work...

One in six blames job for unhealthy eating

Fifth of bereaved employees would have liked more...

Mental health: Five years on from pandemic, younger...

Employers need to improve support for women’s health

Half of adults globally set to be obese...

One in three NHS doctors exhausted, putting patients...

MPs to address how workplaces can be made...

Finance leaders stressed and overworked – poll

Older workers suffering a ‘silent mental health crisis’