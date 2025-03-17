‘Significant’ gap between what employers and employees expect from health benefits

There is a “significant” gap in perceptions and expectations around health and wellbeing benefits between employers and employees, a survey has suggested.

The 500 employees and 503 key decision-makers by employee benefits provider Unum UK found more than two-thirds (67%) of the employers believed their benefits package had had a positive impact on the overall wellbeing of employees.

Yet, not even a third (just 31%) of employees felt the same way, agreeing that their benefits package allowed them to proactively look after their health and wellbeing.

An even lower percentage, just 27%, felt their benefits package had helped to prevent health issues from worsening or becoming chronic.

At the same time, three-quarters (75%) of the employers surveyed thought their workforce’s health and wellbeing was good, while just 66% of employees agreed.

Liz Walker, chief operating officer at Unum, said: “Our research shows a real disconnect between the health and wellbeing support employers provide, and how it is perceived by employees.

“It’s often the case that benefits are recognised and highly regarded by employers, but they struggle to communicate these effectively, leaving employees unaware or misunderstanding the true value they offer.

“This gap can create a ripple effect, impacting morale, engagement and turnover, then ultimately the overall success of a business. Clearly, employee benefits packages need to go beyond just good intentions,” Walker added.

