Police widen Countess of Chester manslaughter investigation to staff

Cheshire Constabulary has widened its corporate manslaughter investigation into neonatal deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital to include gross negligence manslaughter by individuals.

Following the conviction of serial killer Lucy Letby, Cheshire police announced in October 2023 that it had launched an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester NHS Foundation Trust.

Executives at the trust were severely criticised for not having acted sooner when concerns were raised about unexplained deaths in the neonatal unit. Evidence heard in Letby’s trial found that clinicians had raised patient safety issues about the baby unit for two years before they were listened to.

That investigation focuses on senior leadership and their decision-making to determine whether any criminality took place concerning the response to the increased fatalities.

Det Supt Paul Hughes, the senior investigating officer, said: “As our inquiries have continued, the scope of the investigation has now widened to also include gross negligence manslaughter.

“This is a separate offence to corporate manslaughter and focuses on the grossly negligent action or inaction of individuals.

“It is important to note that this does not impact on the convictions of Lucy Letby for multiple offences of murder and attempted murder.

“Those identified as suspects have been notified. We will not be confirming the number of people involved or their identity as no arrests or charges have yet been made.”

Both the corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter elements of the investigation are continuing and Cheshire police have no set timescales for these.

Its investigation into the deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neonatal units of both the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital between 2012 and 2016 is also ongoing.

“Our priority is to maintain the integrity of our ongoing investigations and to support the many families who are at the heart of these,” said the police statement.

A spokesperson at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said it would not be appropriate for them to comment due to the ongoing police investigations.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare