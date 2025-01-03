Surge in hospitalisations because of vitamin deficiencies

There has been a “troubling” surge in the number of people being hospitalised because of vitamin deficiencies, according to an analysis of recent data.

The analysis of NHS statistics for the Press Association news agency has revealed a significant increase in patients diagnosed primarily with anaemia (caused by iron deficiency) and B vitamin deficiencies.

In 2023/24, there were 191,927 hospital admissions in England where the primary cause was iron deficiency, an 11% rise from the previous year’s 173,227. This figure also represents almost a tenfold increase from the 20,396 hospital admissions for iron deficiency in 1998/99.

Meanwhile, for B vitamin deficiency (excluding folate), there were 2,630 admissions in 2023/24 where this was the main cause, a 15% increase from the 2,236 in 2022/23 and more than triple the 833 in 1998/1999, PA said.

Vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anaemia resulted in 3,490 hospital admissions in 2023/24, similar to the previous year, but up fourfold from 836 in 1998/99. When considering patients admitted for any reason but also recorded as having a vitamin deficiency, the numbers are even higher.

The year 2023/24 witnessed a surge in NHS treatments for those with iron deficiency anaemia, reaching 804,936 courses, rising from the previous year’s 721,650. Also reported was an increase in vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia treatments to 38,140, up from 35,983, and treatments for other B vitamin deficiencies climbed to 227,097 from 201,320.

Vitamin C deficiency instances needing treatment rose to 486 from 338, and there were 773 treatments for calcium deficiency, slightly more than last year’s 758.

Symptoms of B vitamin deficiency fatigue, muscle issues, shortness of breath, headaches, pale skin, eyesight disruptions, and irregular heartbeat.

Symptoms of iron deficiency can include extreme paleness, irritability, fatigue, an increased heart rate, a sore or swollen tongue, and an enlarged spleen. If left untreated, the condition can lead to heart failure.

The Royal College of General Practitioners described the findings as “very concerning”, emphasising that nutritious food is becoming “increasingly unaffordable” for some.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the college, pointed to a recent survey of members that had found three-quarters (74%) of GPs had seen an increase in the number of presentations linked to poverty over the past year.

“It is unacceptable that a developed nation like the UK should see an increase in the number of conditions that can be linked to poverty and poor nutrition and yet this is the reality,” Professor Hawthorne said.

Writing on the LinkedIn social media platform, occupational health practitioner Anna Harrington described the findings as “shocking”.

As well as the rising cost of food being a factor, she pointed to a lack of time and energy also playing a role in people’s poor nutrition. “Poor nutrition affects work abilities – physically and cognitive – concentration, memory, mood,” said Harrington.

Responding to the findings, a government spokesperson said: “Lord Darzi’s report laid bare the poor health of our nation, which is putting pressure on our NHS services. Our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention and will include action to ensure people have access to a healthy and balanced diet. Through the Plan for Change, we will fix the foundations of the country to ensure everyone lives healthier lives for longer.”

Separately, the number of patients in hospital with flu has quadrupled in the last month, according to NHS England data.

There were 5,074 patients with flu in hospital on Sunday 29 December, up from 1,190 at the end of November. The new figures mean flu cases in hospital have quadrupled in a month, according to Sky News.

On the week commencing 29 December, there were an average of 4,469 patients with flu in hospital each day – almost 3.5 times higher than the same week last year – including 211 a day in critical care.

It follows a warning before Christmas by NHS England that cases of flu serious enough to lead to hospitalisation were surging and were only likely to get worse as people came together over the festive period.