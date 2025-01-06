Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsLearning & developmentTech sector

Surge in AI skills interest to continue in 2025

by Jo Faragher
AI tools such as Google Gemini are driving demand for skills, not just ChatGPT
AI skills will drive the most significant shifts in learning and development next year, according to a technology trends report from O’Reilly.

The learning platform for tech professionals analysed data from 2024 to predict how L&D teams might need to prepare for skills needs next year, and found that usage increased dramatically in AI-related areas such as prompt engineering (up 465%); AI principles (up 386%), and generative AI (up 289%).

There was a 13% decline in usage of ChatGPT-related topics, which it attributed to developers favouring foundational AI knowledge over platform-specific skills. This means they can use multiple generative AI tools, including Google Gemini and Claude.

AI skills

Josh Bersin: How AI will shift the HR landscape in 2025

Bosch UK: this is how our HR teams are using AI

Security was another key focus this year, with 44% growth in interest in governance, risk and compliance. Content related to securing specific applications grew by 17%.

O’Reilly also found that:

  • Data engineering skills experienced a 29% increase, reflecting the role of data in powering AI applications.
  • There was a noticeable decline in traditional programming languages, with Python usage decreasing by 5.3% and Java dropping by 13%.
  • Interest in cloud computing appears to have plateaued, with content use for the major cloud providers and their certifications down across all categories (except Google Cloud certifications, which experienced 2.2% growth).

“This year marks a pivotal transition in technology, with AI evolving from generative capabilities to a transformative force reshaping how developers approach their craft,” said Mike Loukides, vice president of emerging technology content at O’Reilly.

“As foundational skills gain prominence and organizations increasingly adopt comprehensive security practices, professionals must prioritise upskilling to effectively integrate these tools into their operations.

“The future is not about fearing AI’s impact on jobs but in harnessing its potential to enhance productivity and drive innovation across industries.”

