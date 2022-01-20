StressLatest NewsMental healthEmployee engagementHR Technology

Survey: Engage with frontline workers or risk losing them

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Frontline workers crave more connection and recognition, according to Workplace from Meta
Shutterstock
Frontline workers crave more connection and recognition, according to Workplace from Meta
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Almost half of frontline workers in the UK are thinking of leaving their jobs because they feel disconnected from their employer. Research by Workplace from Meta found that 49% of workers in frontline roles are planning to move jobs in 2022 or beyond, and 47% would move for “better perks and growth”. Its survey revealed a major perception gap between C-suite executives and those working in frontline roles: 53% of workers would move for a better salary, for example, but only 25% of C-suite respondents said they were increasing investment in wages, while 12% plan to decrease salary investment. Similarly, almost nine in 10 C-suite professionals said they valued frontline workers more than they did at the start of the pandemic, yet 52% of those workers feel they are seen as less important than their counterparts working in company headquarters. Frontline workers also believe that colleagues working in HQ get better perks and benefits (according to 53%), or better tools to help them manage their work (49%).

Employee engagement

Employee engagement and the employee experience: XpertHR survey 2021 FTSE 350 companies "could do better" on employee voice 
In terms of support that would help to retain frontline workers, C-suite should be looking at providing tools and improving processes to help them improve their mental health, according to Workplace. More than three-quarters of frontline workers (77%) said they experienced or felt at risk of burnout over the 12-month period from September 2020 to September 2021, yet only 41% of C-suite leaders said supporting frontline workers’ mental health would be one of their top priorities this year. More than half (56%) of frontline workers said they would move to another role if it provided access to better tools and technology, and 84%
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Can you reduce contractual sick pay for unvaccinated...

Care home worker who refused Covid vaccine loses...

Don’t lose momentum on action over sexual harassment,...

Judge with dyslexia wins tribunal case over reasonable...

Worker taped to chair loses £500k unfair dismissal...

Hybrid working: How HR can lead business from...

Government ends working from home guidance

Inflation hits 30-year high

Tribunal claims citing health and safety concerns up...

Employee who blew whistle on Covid safety was...