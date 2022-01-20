Survey: Engage with frontline workers or risk losing them

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Almost half of frontline workers in the UK are thinking of leaving their jobs because they feel disconnected from their employer. Research by Workplace from Meta found that 49% of workers in frontline roles are planning to move jobs in 2022 or beyond, and 47% would move for “better perks and growth”. Its survey revealed a major perception gap between C-suite executives and those working in frontline roles: 53% of workers would move for a better salary, for example, but only 25% of C-suite respondents said they were increasing investment in wages, while 12% plan to decrease salary investment. Similarly, almost nine in 10 C-suite professionals said they valued frontline workers more than they did at the start of the pandemic, yet 52% of those workers feel they are seen as less important than their counterparts working in company headquarters. Frontline workers also believe that colleagues working in HQ get better perks and benefits (according to 53%), or better tools to help them manage their work (49%).
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.