Can you reduce contractual sick pay for unvaccinated staff?

Ikea announced that it had changed its sick pay scheme to deal with Covid-19 related absences. Staff who are unvaccinated will only receive statutory sick pay (SSP) if they have to self-isolate because they've been in close contact with someone with the virus. Ikea will make exceptions for members of staff who haven't been vaccinated for a good reason which they'll look at on a case by case basis. Unvaccinated employees will continue to receive full contractual sick pay if have to self-isolate because they have tested positive for the virus. Next, Morrisons, Ocado and Wessex Water are also thought to have changed their contractual sick pay schemes or are considering doing so. The current rules require anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate for at least five days. However, the self-isolation close contact rules changed last summer. Anyone who is fully vaccinated (or medically exempt) does not have to self-isolate, but those who are not have to self-isolate for the full 10 days. If you are thinking about amending the terms of your sick pay policy, there are a number of legal issues you need to consider.As some employers reveal that they have removed contractual sick pay from unvaccinated staff, Joanne Moseley examines the legal risks associated with such a move. Last week,
1. What type of sick pay scheme do you have?Each employee should have a clause included in their contract of employment which explains what terms and conditions apply with regard to sick pay. These often reference other documents (such as a handbook) which set out the details. If you only pay your staff SSP, you must continue to pay any member of staff who has to self-isolate either because they have Covid-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has, even if they aren't ill.
Vaccination status
