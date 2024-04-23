The importance of modelling good stress management as a leader

Wellbeing is like the water in a reservoir, it can constantly drain but there are also ways of topping it back up. As Tracey Paxton explains, It is also vital not to forget to overlook the wellbeing of managers as much as employees, including modelling good stress management.

Those in leadership and managerial roles tend to be exposed to high-pressure situations regularly, which puts them at risk of suffering from stress.

In fact, here at TERC our own data reveals that stress is the number one issue facing the managers that we work with. It’s a classic ‘who is looking after the people that are busy looking after others?’ scenario.

While stress is a perfectly normal human reaction to threatening or worrying situations, and can never be entirely avoided, leaving stress to linger is dangerous to your mental, emotional and physical health.

For managers struggling with stress that goes untreated, the impact is even greater. Not only will they be suffering in silence and damaging their own health, but also risk inadvertently impacting their team’s stress levels and productivity.

Wellbeing needs to be constantly nurtured

Wellbeing is like the water in a reservoir. It’s dynamic and is constantly being drained and topped up in various ways. Causes of stress and anxiety, such as major life changes, relationship challenges, and workplace stress can all be a drain on your reservoir of wellbeing – and cracks will start to appear in the dam holding it all together.

Both employees themselves and managers are responsible for keeping their reservoirs topped up and this can be done in several ways.

Physical activity, prioritising good sleep, investing in a hobby, connecting with others, and practising mindfulness are all fantastic ways to invest in wellbeing positively.

It is important that managers are aware of this and advocate for everyone to take care of their own wellbeing. This is because, when the workforce as a whole is successful at maintaining high levels of wellbeing, organisational performance becomes better and more sustainable.

However, in order to get the best from the team, it’s also crucial for managers to role model this behaviour by looking after their own wellbeing.

Benefits of role modelling

Modelling good stress management from the very top can have a huge impact on the entire business, from productivity and satisfaction levels, to the attraction and retention of talent.

Employees across all demographics are becoming more conscious of their mental wellbeing and expect their employers to provide appropriate support. However, this is a particularly strong desire amongst young people.

Gen Z are more aware than any other generation of the strain work can have on mental health, preferring authentic, transparent, and empathetic work environments.

This is partly driven by their values, with many young people having a strong dedication to social justice and self-care.

They are also motivated by personal circumstances, with research showing that 91% of 18-to-24-year-olds report being stressed – compared to an average of 84% amongst other age groups.

Gen Zs also have a strong sense of self-awareness and tend to favour openness about personal issues – values which many young workers expect to be reciprocated by their employer.

So, having managers who lead by example is a powerful way to connect with these individuals and demonstrate a commitment to the issues that are important to them.

Four ways to role model good stress management

Here are my four tips for modelling good stress management.

Create an environment where open discussions about stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges are not only accepted but actively encouraged. Leaders should start these conversations by asking open questions and being aware of the signs and symptoms that someone is struggling. Highlight the importance of working proactively against stress. Creating an open and judgement-free environment where teams feel comfortable discussing stress factors such as workload means you quickly and effectively provide a solution before the stress becomes unmanageable. When in conversation, active listening is vital to making an employee feel seen and supported. Leaders should not only do this themselves, but also encourage the team to actively listen and be empathetic. Providing group training to educate the team on active listening is a great starting point. Openly discuss personal experiences with stress and demonstrate that seeking help is a sign of strength, not one of weakness. Leaders should be encouraged to share their own experiences, including which strategies worked for them (and which didn’t), and create a culture where seeking support is normalised.

No one expects those with managerial responsibilities to have it together at all times. Regardless of job title, we are all human and all experience hurdles such as stress. What’s more, when people are open about their own challenges, they become better leaders.

Setting an example and modelling competent stress management will not only help managers improve their own wellbeing but also support their teams keep their reservoirs of wellbeing topped up.