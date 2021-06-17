The Power of Gen Z: Reshaping the future of the workplace (webinar)

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 2:00pm BST

Generation Z, people born between 1995 and 2010, are beginning to enter the workplace at a time when the world of work is changing dramatically.

These digital natives have grown up with social media and are the most globally peer-connected generation, arguably making them more socially and environmentally aware than the generations that came before them.

While this familiarity with tech and appetite for inclusivity and sustainability will help transform the world of work for good, Gen Z are facing a multitude of challenges – especially as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Mental health and wellbeing is a worry for 51% of people in this group, and 58% cite job security as a key concern.

This webinar will discuss the need to facilitate a good work-life balance, prioritise wellbeing and provide opportunities for skills development and rapid career progression in order to attract top Gen Z talent.

Topics to be covered include:

What matters to Gen Z when it comes to work

What the key concerns among this age group are and how organisations can help address them

How the ambitions of younger people will help shape the next generation of work

How organisations can harness the potential of Gen Z.

About our speakers

Lola Abitogun is head of people at Rethink Group, a professional recruitment solutions business. She leads the development of the people strategy across all Rethink Group brands, including RTM where she contributed to the recently published series of white papers on “The Future of Work”. Lola is an Associate member of CIPD and is currently studying a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management. Her chosen dissertation topic is focused on “Employer attractiveness to Gen Z employees”. She is an advocate for job mobility and skills transference and previously worked as a tax advisor during which time she qualified as a Chartered Accountant (ACCA).

Jamie Lyon is head of business management at ACCA. He leads the accountancy body’s cutting-edge insights programme that explores the implications and opportunities presented by advancing digital technologies, corporate governance, enterprise risk, financial and business transformation and talent management. By working with employers, governments and regulators across the world, he and his team produce cutting edge, practical and accessible advice and insight on the most pressing issues impacting the business environment. His career in industry included a number of leading FTSE 100 businesses including RSA and Marks and Spencer. Jamie is a chartered certified accountant with a degree in Economics from Sheffield University.

Michelle Woods is a resourcing manager at Grant Thornton UK, leading the Early Careers team, which recruits 600 trainees each year. Michelle has extensive experience in shaping and driving resourcing strategies aimed at reaching and hiring diverse and high quality students. Michelle has been instrumental in supporting the Inclusion & Diversity priorities and has led many initiatives and programmes that have enabled Grant Thornton to attract and recruit more diverse candidates. Grant Thornton are committed to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, where everyone is valued and respected.

