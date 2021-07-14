Equality & diversityLatest NewsWebinars

Diversity and inclusion – replacing rhetoric with action (webinar)

by XpertHR Vikky Mir / Shutterstock
Wednesday 21 July 2021, 11:00am BST Committing to a more diverse and inclusive workplace is one thing. Achieving it is another. In this webinar, you will learn how to bridge the gap between your organisation's good intentions and meaningful action –- without fear of getting things wrong. In XpertHR's 60-minute webinar at 11am BST on Wednesday 21 July 2021, Joy Stephens, a US-based diversity, equality and inclusion practitioner, will help you to:
  • identify the barriers to full inclusion in your systems, culture, leaders and processes;
  • understand the psychology behind resistance to change; and
  • take practical action to break down barriers and achieve positive change.
The webinar includes a Q&A session. Register now to submit your questions.

Webinar speakers

Joy Stephens is a board certified coach and helps individuals face the changes in their life, uncover knew things they need to learn about themselves and the world around them, and move forward. She believes that accepting change is hard but that adapting to those changes is beneficial to all involved. She employs unconventional methods to ease individuals and organisations into a new era - with the occasional shock to the system. Her mission in life is to help people get through change, be that personal, professional, cultural, or organisational.

