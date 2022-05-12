The seven dimensions of wellness at work (webinar)

Wednesday 8 June 2022, 11:00am BST

Employee wellbeing has become one of the most talked about topics in the HR lexicon. But what aspects of our wellness are we referring to when, as employers, we endeavour to improve the health and wellbeing of our staff?

The importance of employee wellbeing and its effect on talent attraction and retention are well-defined, but as we enter the almost-post-pandemic world, many are feeling an unnerving mix of uncertainty, concern and relief – we’re glad to be moving forward, but what’s ahead of us remains unclear.

Seven dimensions of wellness at work Register now

So while an employee may be in peak physical health, do they really feel well if they’re in financial trouble? Another may be resilient and emotionally robust, but perhaps they crave a sense of purpose in what they do.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Employment Hero, bridges the gap between employers and employees when it comes to wellness at work, and the impact this has on hiring and retaining talent.

Personnel Today’s editor Rob Moss is joined by Alex Hattingh, chief people officer at Employment Hero, who will share the results of survey of 2,000 UK workers in February, which asked them about the ongoing impacts of Covid-19, how financial stress impacts their workday, and how personally fulfilled they are by their work. Also on the panel is Clare Price, director of clinical services at Onebright, a personalised, on-demand mental healthcare provider.

Webinar registrants will also learn:

How employees’ mental health has been affect by the pandemic

How Covid has affected the importance people place on their career

Why wellness at work goes hand in hand with employee loyalty

The impact of remote working on people’s health, and

How employers are letting down working parents.

The 60 minute webinar includes a live Q&A for audience members to submit questions to our panel.

Future-thinking employers know that for a peak performing team, employee wellbeing has to be above average. High-growth and resilient businesses are created by healthy and inspired employees, who are given the environment to do their best work.

Reserve your free place on our wellness at work webinar now

About our speakers

Clare Price is director of clinical services at the personalised, on-demand mental healthcare provider Onebright. An accredited cognitive behavioural therapist, Clare is a former lecturer on the post-graduate CBT course at the University of Hull. With 20 years’ experience as a mental health nurse as well as clinical, operational and strategic roles, she is responsible for Onebright’s clinical team and the delivery of excellence in clinical services and outcomes. Within the corporate sector, Clare has developed clinical services within the wellbeing sector, receiving accolades in innovation and training provision.

Alex Hattingh is chief people officer at HR tech provider Employment Hero. Alex has spent more than 15 years partnering with leadership to establish and continuously improve company culture and employee experience. She derives energy and passion from excellence in driving people performance. Her roles have covered international Fortune 500 companies, through to home-grown Australian start-ups.

Reserve your free place on the webinar now