Third expect no access to mental health support at work

Nearly a third (32%) of workers do not expect to have access to any mental health support at work, despite nearly three-quarters (74%) feeling their mental health is affecting their career, according to a poll.

The survey of 400 UK workers by workplace mental health platform Unmind also found nearly two-thirds (64%) of those questioned felt they were responsible for supporting their colleagues’ mental wellbeing at work, yet only around half (55%) felt confident to do so.

A similar percentage (51%) also said that an organisation’s culture and approach around mental health culture and wellbeing would colour their decision as to whether to join or stay with a company.

Three in five (59%) said they found it hard to fit mental health and self-care practices into their day, with almost two-fifths (37%) blaming a lack of time for this.

Lack of sleep, work-related stress and anxiety were cited as the top three blockers to better managing mental health.

Wellbeing apps were considered more significant than free food when it came to health-related employee benefits. Smart devices and wearables were becoming increasingly popular as support tools, the research also concluded, ahead of more traditional methods such as books, videos and courses.

Dr Sofia Gerbase, clinical psychologist at Unmind, said: “Once organisations prioritise mental health – focusing on work systems, structures, and staff through a top-down, whole-organisation approach – real change can happen.

“A viable, comprehensive wellbeing strategy that includes proactive and preventative whole-person support and takes a whole-organisation approach is an important part of this,” she added.