Third with multiple sclerosis ‘too embarrassed’ to seek help

More than a third of people living with multiple sclerosis (38%) have avoided seeking help for symptoms such as bladder and sexual problems because of feeling embarrassed.

A survey of more than 1,400 people for the charity the MS Society found more than eight out of 10 people with the condition (85%) found one or more of their symptoms embarrassing.

More than half (59%) said they were embarrassed by bladder issues, while more than a quarter (27%) were embarrassed by sexual dysfunction.

Just under half (48%) were embarrassed by walking issues, such as stumbling or not walking in a straight line.

Living with such “embarrassing” symptoms meant more than a fifth of people with MS (22%) kept their symptoms hidden, even from their partners.

Half of those polled (49%) said they wouldn’t feel comfortable raising sexual dysfunction problems with a healthcare professional.

MS Society chief executive Nick Moberly said: “Although MS symptoms like bladder issues, sexual dysfunction and mobility problems are common, they can be difficult to talk about.

“Troublingly, our new research shows many people feel embarrassed by their MS symptoms. This has resulted in people avoiding seeking medical help and even feeling the need to hide their symptoms from loved ones,” he added.

The survey was carried out by the charity in conjunction with a number of other charities, including MS Trust, MS Together, MS-UK, the Neuro Therapy Network, Shift.ms and Overcoming MS.