Three-quarters of low-paid workers ‘cannot afford’ to be sick

Three-quarters of low-paid workers feel they cannot afford to take sick leave, according to a survey by shopworkers’ union Usdaw.

The retail workers’ union has as a result reiterated its long-standing call for reform of the statutory sick pay (SSP) system in the UK.

The survey of more than 7,500 members, most of them low-paid retail workers, found 76% said they could not afford to take sick leave. This rose to almost all – nine in 10 – of those on in-work benefits.

The main reason given for being unable to take time off sick was the impact of the cost-of-living crisis combined with the fact that SSP is so low, at currently just £99.35 a week, albeit rising to £109.40 a week from April next year.

The union is calling on the government to deliver a new deal on SPP, including raising it so that it more accurately reflects average pay. It is calling for the ‘lower earnings limit’ for qualifying for SSP to be scrapped. This means workers who earn below £123 per week currently do not qualify for SSP.

Usdaw is also calling for a commitment from the government to paying SSP from day one for all absences, removing any reference to three waiting days.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said: “The UK has one of the lowest rates of statutory sick pay of any developed country. Being ill has a huge financial impact on low-paid workers, because they are forced to live on just £99.35 per week.

“Even worse, those that earn less than £123 per week are not entitled to be paid. The government must remove this discriminatory policy, so all workers are entitled to sick pay based on their normal rate of pay.

“With inflation soaring, the costs of everyday items rising and energy bills skyrocketing, far too many low-paid workers feel they cannot afford to be ill. They should not have to live in fear of being unable to pay the bills when they need time off to recover from illness,” Lillis added.

The union also shared some workers’ views on the current situation. “I have just been diagnosed with cancer so will have to be absent from work for a prolonged time to receive treatment. Sick pay will not cover outgoings so I will fall into debt. This is a major worry,” said one.

“I’ve been off work because of a broken ankle and thanks to poor SSP, no help from PIP, the increase in everything, I have had to revoke my sick note and go back early to stay on top of the bills,” admitted another.

“I don’t earn enough to get sick pay from anyone, I need two weeks off for an operation and will lose money, which makes me push myself before I’m healed to get back to work,” added a third.