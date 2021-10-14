Two-thirds of firms experienced lone worker health and safety issues

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than two-thirds (68%) of organisations have experienced a health and safety incident involving a lone worker in the past three years, with a fifth of these incidents described as severe or very severe. Stress, mental health issues and tiredness were a factor in 59% of recorded lone worker incidents, according to a survey of 1,300 lone workers and health and safety professionals by monitoring service StaySafe, while ill health, aggression and violence featured in the remaining 41% of incidents. Lone worker incidents were most commonly found within manual, traditionally-male dominated industries: 76% of utilities, telco and construction companies experienced an incident in the past three years. Charities, social services and the NHS recorded the lowest number of incidents (59%). Organisations in this group conducted the most training and 60% held briefings on regulatory requirements related to lone working. Although 92% of organisations said that lone workers would regularly speak to them about any incidents or concerns, just 36% of lone workers said they had expressed a safety concern to their employer.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.