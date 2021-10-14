Mental health conditionsHealth and safetyOHW+

Two-thirds of firms experienced lone worker health and safety issues

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Studio MDF / Shutterstock.com
Studio MDF / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than two-thirds (68%) of organisations have experienced a health and safety incident involving a lone worker in the past three years, with a fifth of these incidents described as severe or very severe. Stress, mental health issues and tiredness were a factor in 59% of recorded lone worker incidents, according to a survey of 1,300 lone workers and health and safety professionals by monitoring service StaySafe, while ill health, aggression and violence featured in the remaining 41% of incidents. Lone worker incidents were most commonly found within manual, traditionally-male dominated industries: 76% of utilities, telco and construction companies experienced an incident in the past three years. Charities, social services and the NHS recorded the lowest number of incidents (59%). Organisations in this group conducted the most training and 60% held briefings on regulatory requirements related to lone working. Although 92% of organisations said that lone workers would regularly speak to them about any incidents or concerns, just 36% of lone workers said they had expressed a safety concern to their employer. The majority of companies (83%) took action following a lone worker incident, usually through improved training or additional protective measures. “The considerable under-reporting of hazards is a major concern for health and safety executives, particularly as they seem unaware that their staff aren’t having these conversations. Under-reporting can lead to employers under-estimating the real level of risk faced by staff on a daily basis and failing to put in the necessary protective measures to prevent accidents or incidents,” said StaySafe chief executive Don Cameron. “We can see when it comes to reporting incidents, companies on the whole are doing
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

IKEA staff found hidden camera in toilet

HSE emphasises importance of Covid ventilation

Staff shortages no excuse for health and safety...

Police Scotland HR official accused of misleading tribunal

Retail bodies urge action over violence and abuse

Rail union threatens strike over legionella on Thameslink...

How to deal with post-Covid business travel anxiety

How can we prevent employee fatigue levels increasing?

OH’s leadership role in managing psychosocial risk

Why home worker risk assessments must be on...