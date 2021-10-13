Latest NewsDispute resolutionTrade unionsPensions

Work with us on pension reforms, universities tell union

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber UCU members staged a strike in 2020 over pension changes
Richard Bradford / Alamy Stock Photo
UCU members staged a strike in 2020 over pension changes
Richard Bradford / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Universities have urged union representatives to work with them on pension scheme reforms, which have been the subject of a long-running dispute. In August, Universities UK (UUK), the body that represents higher education employers, made a commitment to explore alternative scheme designs and take steps to reduce the number of employees opting out of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS). The University and College Union (UCU) is set to ballot its members this month to see whether they want to strike over cuts to USS members’ guaranteed annual pensions. The union has claimed that changes made to the pension scheme between 2011 to 2019 have meant that a typical member will be around £240,000 worse off when they retire.

USS pension dispute

Union threatens strike over cut to pensions

Staff could be ‘priced out’ of universities’ pension scheme

UUK said that higher contributions set to come in from April 2022 will mean that a member earning £40,000 would have to pay an additional £860 in pension contributions in 2022 for the same benefits, with contributions set to rise further every six months until 2025. The changes have been imposed by the USS trustees. Today, UUK said it wanted to work with union reps in three areas:
  • The formation of a “taskforce” including employers, union and USS representatives to explore alternative models for the pension scheme which could offer better value for money and benefits
  • The development of high-quality, lower-cost pension options that would give the staff flexibility to pay in less than the current mandatory rate of 9.8% salary, and still benefit from a generous employer contribution
  • To carry out a governance review with independent experts to ensure the scheme serves the interests of members and employers.
A UUK spokesperson said: “We’re c
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Staff at Financial Conduct Authority clamour to join...

Bounds Taxis drivers are workers, tribunal finds

Union threatens strike over cut to pensions

Yodel drivers vote to strike

Labour proposes day-one unfair dismissal protection

TUC: Green jobs opportunity at risk without the...

TUC calls for government action on pandemic ‘class...

Weetabix workers to strike two days every week...

Driver shortages: Strike threats add to supply chain...

TUC: England and Wales should get four more...