Staff shortages no excuse for health and safety issues

Iosh’s worker shortage checklist

It said healthy and safe working practices should not be compromised in order to maintain productivity levels and published a checklist to help organisations get the balance right. “There should be no compromise on health and safety, with the prevention of harm and protection of workers being paramount,” said head of health and safety Ruth Wilkinson. “Good risk management practice and control strategies must be in place, while workers must be made aware of the hazards, the risks and the controls.” Wilkinson said organisations should continue to provide appropriate training, such as staff inductions, competency requirements and refreshers, making sure staff are aware of health and safety arrangements and their responsibilities. “It’s always important to ensure there’s a planned and risk-controlled approach to prevention, focused on safe people, safe systems, safe workplaces and safe equipment,” Wilkinson said. “Have relevant arrangements in place for how the risks are to be managed. For example, occupational driving and road safety policies need to cover suitable and properly maintained vehicles; driver suitability; fitness and training; and also realistic timescales for journeys, to prevent stress or pressure to take risks. “It is imperative that the management of risks continues to be implemented to protect people.”