Staff shortages no excuse for health and safety issues

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Organisations experiencing a shortage of workers amid record job vacancies should be careful not to ‘sleepwalk’ into a health and safety ‘nightmare’, the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (Iosh) has warned. It said healthy and safe working practices should not be compromised in order to maintain productivity levels and published a checklist to help organisations get the balance right. “There should be no compromise on health and safety, with the prevention of harm and protection of workers being paramount,” said head of health and safety Ruth Wilkinson. “Good risk management practice and control strategies must be in place, while workers must be made aware of the hazards, the risks and the controls.” Wilkinson said organisations should continue to provide appropriate training, such as staff inductions, competency requirements and refreshers, making sure staff are aware of health and safety arrangements and their responsibilities. “It’s always important to ensure there’s a planned and risk-controlled approach to prevention, focused on safe people, safe systems, safe workplaces and safe equipment,” Wilkinson said. “Have relevant arrangements in place for how the risks are to be managed. For example, occupational driving and road safety policies need to cover suitable and properly maintained vehicles; driver suitability; fitness and training; and also realistic timescales for journeys, to prevent stress or pressure to take risks. “It is imperative that the management of risks continues to be implemented to protect people.”

Resource planning Have you worked out what resource you need against what you have available for the required tasks? Can you still complete those tasks safely? Understanding how many workers are available, worker skills sets and competency requirements, shift patterns, tasks to be completed and the number of workers required to fulfil a task safely will help you understand your capacity and capabilities with the number of workers available to you.
Policies and procedures Are these still viable or have they been affected by staff shortages and now need to be revised?