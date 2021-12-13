Two-thirds under pressure to work remotely when sick

Sickness absence
Low number of sick days in UK a sign of ‘outdated legacy attitudes‘
Remote working has meant that attitudes to taking time off when sick have changed, with nearly two-thirds of employees feeling pressured to work when unwell. Sixty-four per cent of workers across the UK and US claimed they had felt pressured to log on while they should have been recuperating because of the availability of remote working, according to software firm Beamery. About the same proportion (63%) said their approach to taking a sick day had changed since widespread remote working was adopted, with 41% admitting to working through their illness and 22% regarding a sick day as a "thing of the past". This attitude was most likely to be adopted by younger workers, the poll of 5,004 people for Beamery found. Twenty-nine per cent of 18-24 year olds regarded a sick day as outdated, versus just 12% of 45-54 year olds who said the same.
