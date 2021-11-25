Low number of sick days in UK a sign of ‘outdated legacy attitudes‘

sick leave last year, showed that the country was still in thrall to “outdated legacy” attitudes in the workplace and reflected how “fear and control” still held sway at many organisations. The research, from workforce management solutions provider Mitrefinch, was gleaned from ONS and World Health Organization figures, with input from CIPD-equivalent bodies across Europe. Surprisingly, it found that in Germany employees took an average 18 days off sick while in France, eight days was the ballpark figure. In Switzerland and Sweden workers only took 2.4 days sick leave on average over the course of a calendar year. Ukraine (3.7 days) and Malta (4.2 days) made up the rest of the top three. Widespread remote working has limited the spread of infectious conditions but the figures, according to the study's authors, show that in the UK employees feel a high degree of guilt about taking days off sick if they're already working from home and are more likely to log on despite being unwell.UK workers took the seventh lowest number of sick days in Europe last year, according to new research that casts fresh light on the pressure people working at home feel to carry on working when ill. One business culture consultant said the study, which found that workers in the UK only took an average of 5.8 days