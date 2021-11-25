FranceEuropeGermanyLatest NewsSickness absence

Low number of sick days in UK a sign of ‘outdated legacy attitudes‘

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

UK workers took the seventh lowest number of sick days in Europe last year, according to new research that casts fresh light on the pressure people working at home feel to carry on working when ill. One business culture consultant said the study, which found that workers in the UK only took an average of 5.8 days sick leave last year, showed that the country was still in thrall to “outdated legacy” attitudes in the workplace and reflected how “fear and control” still held sway at many organisations. The research, from workforce management solutions provider Mitrefinch, was gleaned from ONS and World Health Organization figures, with input from CIPD-equivalent bodies across Europe. Surprisingly, it found that in Germany employees took an average 18 days off sick while in France, eight days was the ballpark figure.
In Switzerland and Sweden workers only took 2.4 days sick leave on average over the course of a calendar year. Ukraine (3.7 days) and Malta (4.2 days) made up the rest of the top three. Widespread remote working has limited the spread of infectious conditions but the figures, according to the study's authors, show that in the UK employees feel a high degree of guilt about taking days off sick if they're already working from home and are more likely to log on despite being unwell.
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Tesco worker who was shut in room awarded...

Redefining presenteeism in the workplace

Guidance encourages mental health training for managers

One in four employers not granting paid leave...

Beauty in simplicity – how L’Oréal navigated Covid-19

Half lie about true reason for mental health...

Employers report staff shortages as thousands of workers...

Will Covid-19 change how we think about sickness...

Sickness absence at 15-year low

Receptionist with ‘public phobia’ wins £56k for unfair...