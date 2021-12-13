Progress made on ethnic and gender balance on FTSE boards

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The UK’s biggest companies are making steady progress on board diversity, with women now occupying more than a third of board roles and first-time ethnic minority appointments rising to 25%. Executive search firm Spencer Stuart found that the largest 150 companies in the FTSE rankings have heeded the call to boost diversity on their boards, but more work needs to be done to achieve equity. In the past year, the proportion of first-time board directors from minority ethnic backgrounds rose from 17% to 25% and the proportion of women in board positions increased from 34% to 36%. However, companies are still a way off the “one by 2021” ethnic diversity target set by the Parker review. Just 61 of FTSE 100 boards had reached this level as of 30 April. “The tragic events surrounding the death of George Floyd during the summer of 2020 rightly fired a rocket under efforts to boost minority ethnic representation, and boards are now walking the talk. Diversity, equity and inclusion has become a key defining topic of conversation across society, and thankfully now at the very top of UK plc too,” said Spencer Stuart UK managing partner Shami Iqbal.
