Progress made on ethnic and gender balance on FTSE boards

Executive search firm Spencer Stuart found that the largest 150 companies in the FTSE rankings have heeded the call to boost diversity on their boards, but more work needs to be done to achieve equity. In the past year, the proportion of first-time board directors from minority ethnic backgrounds rose from 17% to 25% and the proportion of women in board positions increased from 34% to 36%. However, companies are still a way off the “one by 2021” ethnic diversity target set by the Parker review. Just 61 of FTSE 100 boards had reached this level as of 30 April. “The tragic events surrounding the death of George Floyd during the summer of 2020 rightly fired a rocket under efforts to boost minority ethnic representation, and boards are now walking the talk. Diversity, equity and inclusion has become a key defining topic of conversation across society, and thankfully now at the very top of UK plc too,” said Spencer Stuart UK managing partner Shami Iqbal.“The encouraging rise in the proportion of first-time directors from minority ethnic backgrounds is representative of a concerted effort to look harder and become more creative to bring to light this talent from a much broader pool. But this is not ‘job done’: there is a huge amount of work for us all to do.” While progress had been made on gender balance on boards, this did not translate into executive positions. Men still make up 86% of all executiv